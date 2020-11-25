Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Preventing another COVID-19 outbreak in China Mark Schiefelbein, AP Photo Posted at Nov 25 2020 10:50 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Passengers wearing face masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus walk along a concourse at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou in southern China's Hainan Province, Tuesday. China reported one new coronavirus case in a worker at Shanghai's Pudong Airport on Tuesday as it implements mass testing of airport employees in an effort to contain a COVID-19 outbreak centered around workers at Pudong. Read More: Hainan Haikou Meilan International Airport mass testing coronavirus testing Shanghai multimedia multimedia photo /video/news/11/25/20/lacson-on-whether-he-received-covid-19-vaccine-thats-of-little-to-no-significance/business/11/25/20/some-customers-to-see-earlier-service-restoration-maynilad/overseas/11/25/20/what-we-know-about-astrazenecas-head-scratching-vaccine-results/entertainment/11/25/20/south-koreas-bts-snags-first-ever-grammy-nomination-for-a-k-pop-band/sports/11/25/20/tennis-australian-open-delay-most-likely-says-state-minister