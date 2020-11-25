Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Preventing another COVID-19 outbreak in China

Mark Schiefelbein, AP Photo

Posted at Nov 25 2020 10:50 AM

Preventing another COVID-19 outbreak in China

Passengers wearing face masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus walk along a concourse at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou in southern China's Hainan Province, Tuesday. China reported one new coronavirus case in a worker at Shanghai's Pudong Airport on Tuesday as it implements mass testing of airport employees in an effort to contain a COVID-19 outbreak centered around workers at Pudong. 

Read More:  Hainan   Haikou Meilan International Airport   mass testing   coronavirus testing   Shanghai   multimedia   multimedia photo  