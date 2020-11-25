MULTIMEDIA

Preventing another COVID-19 outbreak in China

Passengers wearing face masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus walk along a concourse at Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou in southern China's Hainan Province, Tuesday. China reported one new coronavirus case in a worker at Shanghai's Pudong Airport on Tuesday as it implements mass testing of airport employees in an effort to contain a COVID-19 outbreak centered around workers at Pudong.