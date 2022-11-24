7 killed in US Walmart shooting

Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

7 killed in Virginia Walmart shooting

Shawn Thew, EPA-EFE

Posted at Nov 24 2022 10:21 AM

Members of law enforcement work at the scene of a mass shooting at the Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, USA, Wednesday. The shooting at around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 22 left at least 7 people including the shooter dead, police said.

