Canadian PM commits to help British Columbia

MULTIMEDIA

Trudeau to prioritize rebuilding of British Columbia after devastating flood

Jennifer Gauthier, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Renee Reeves delivers an apple crisp to a home in the evacuation zone after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods, shutting highways, in Abbottsford, British Columbia, Canada on Monday. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to help British Columbia rebuild after the devastating floods last week caused by a phenomenon known as an "atmospheric river" brought a month's worth of rain in two days that submerged massive part of Canada’s westernmost province.