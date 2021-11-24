Canadian PM commits to help British Columbia

MULTIMEDIA
Trudeau to prioritize rebuilding of British Columbia after devastating flood
Jennifer Gauthier, Reuters
Posted at Nov 24 2021 10:35 AM
Renee Reeves delivers an apple crisp to a home in the evacuation zone after rainstorms lashed the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides and floods, shutting highways, in Abbottsford, British Columbia, Canada on Monday. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to help British Columbia rebuild after the devastating floods last week caused by a phenomenon known as an "atmospheric river" brought a month's worth of rain in two days that submerged massive part of Canada’s westernmost province.
- /overseas/11/24/21/new-zealand-to-reopen-to-foreign-travelers-from-april-30
- /overseas/11/24/21/s-korea-reports-daily-record-of-4116-new-covid-19-cases
- /sports/11/24/21/patafa-money-paid-to-obiena-coach-came-from-various-sources
- /video/news/11/24/21/mga-magpapabakuna-sa-sampaloc-maynila-maagang-pumila
- /overseas/11/24/21/nasa-launches-mission-to-crash-into-near-earth-asteroid