Bulgaria bus tragedy leaves 46 dead

Forty six killed in Bulgaria bus tragedy
Nikolay Doychinov, AFP
Posted at Nov 24 2021 04:21 PM
Officials work at the site of a bus accident, in which at least 46 people were killed, at a highway near the village of Bosnek, south of Sofia, on Tuesday. A dozen minors were among those killed after the bus caught fire south of the Bulgarian capital early on November 23, 2021, officials said, in the country's deadliest road accident in years.
