Bulgaria bus tragedy leaves 46 dead

Forty six killed in Bulgaria bus tragedy

Nikolay Doychinov, AFP

Officials work at the site of a bus accident, in which at least 46 people were killed, at a highway near the village of Bosnek, south of Sofia, on Tuesday. A dozen minors were among those killed after the bus caught fire south of the Bulgarian capital early on November 23, 2021, officials said, in the country's deadliest road accident in years.