Four-day truce in Gaza delayed as Israel waits for hostage release

Mohammed Abed, AFP

People search for survivors following Israeli bombardment on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on November 22, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. The scheduled four-day truce will not start at least until Friday according to Israeli national security Tzachi Hanegbi, with a pause in the release of at least 50 Israeli and foreign hostages held by Hamas.