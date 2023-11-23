MULTIMEDIA

Budapest marks Red Wednesday

Robert Hegedus, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Red lights illuminate the Varkert Bazar historic building to mark Red Wednesday, the international day of solidarity with persecuted Christians, in the Buda Castle district of Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday. Red Wednesday is a worldwide action initiated in 2015 by the Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), a Catholic pontifical foundation, to support suffering Christians in a global call for religious freedom and solidarity with the persecuted communities.