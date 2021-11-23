MULTIMEDIA

5 dead, 48 injured in Wisconsin Christmas parade tragedy

Cheney Orr, Reuters

Maddi Maederer, 18 cries during a candle light vigil in Cutler Park after a car plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S., Monday. Five people were killed and more than 40 injured when an SUV sped through a Christmas parade in the small town of Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, plowing into dozens of people including young children according to Waukesha police.