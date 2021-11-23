Home  >  Overseas

Austria under lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases

Joe Klamar, AFP

Posted at Nov 23 2021 10:22 AM

Austria on national lockdown due to COVID-19

A couple walk past closed boutique stores on the Graben, a street in the city centre of Vienna, Austria that is normally packed with crowds of people on Monday. Austria has entered a nationwide lockdown in an effort to contain spiraling coronavirus infections. 

