Austria on national lockdown due to COVID-19

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Austria under lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases Joe Klamar, AFP Posted at Nov 23 2021 10:22 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A couple walk past closed boutique stores on the Graben, a street in the city centre of Vienna, Austria that is normally packed with crowds of people on Monday. Austria has entered a nationwide lockdown in an effort to contain spiraling coronavirus infections. Read More: COVID-19 Austria national lockdown Vienna Graben coronavirus /news/11/23/21/covid-19-pill-molnupiravir-available-to-robredo-offices-telemedicine-patients/entertainment/11/23/21/ellen-adarna-celebrates-mother-in-law-on-her-birthday/news/11/23/21/vp-leni-to-online-delivery-scammers-think-of-the-riders/overseas/11/23/21/jabbed-cured-or-dead-germany-warns-as-europe-battles-covid-surge/news/11/23/21/will-eleazar-support-icc-probe-if-elected-senator