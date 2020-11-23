Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Tightening up in China due to COVID-19 resurgence AP Posted at Nov 23 2020 06:55 PM | Updated as of Nov 23 2020 07:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Airport workers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus wait for COVID-19 testing at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai on Monday. Chinese authorities are testing millions of people, imposing lockdowns and shutting down schools after multiple locally transmitted coronavirus cases were discovered in three cities across the country last week. COVID-19 global death toll tops 1.38 million Read More: COVID19 coronavirus virus China Shanghai airport testing /video/news/11/23/20/pagsasara-ng-2-u-turn-slots-sa-edsa-nagdulot-ng-matinding-trapiko/news/11/23/20/ph-anti-narcotics-body-says-drop-in-users-of-illegal-drugs-shows-campaign-is-succeeding/spotlight/11/23/20/19-journos-killed-in-4-years-of-duterte-admin-watchdog/entertainment/11/23/20/yayo-aguila-joins-hello-stranger-film-in-key-role-heard-but-not-seen-in-series/life/11/23/20/radyo-patrol-39-at-sky-patroller-ricky-velasco-pumanaw-na