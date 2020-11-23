MULTIMEDIA
Faithfuls ask for more time in church
Lionel Bonaventure, AFP
Posted at Nov 23 2020 09:59 PM
Monks and Catholic faithfuls take part in a rally on Sunday outside the Saint-Etienne cathedral in Toulouse, southern France, to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Masses are banned in churches during a second national lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.
