Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Faithfuls ask for more time in church

Lionel Bonaventure, AFP

Posted at Nov 23 2020 09:59 PM

Faithfuls ask for more time in church

Monks and Catholic faithfuls take part in a rally on Sunday outside the Saint-Etienne cathedral in Toulouse, southern France, to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Masses are banned in churches during a second national lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.

Read More:  COVID19   coronavirus   France   restrictions   religious   monks   Catholic  