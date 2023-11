MULTIMEDIA

Rohingya refugees flock to Indonesia

Chaideer Mahyuddin, AFP

A newly-arrived Rohingya refugee rests on a beach in Sabang island, Aceh province on Wednesday. More than 1,000 ethnic Rohingya refugees, members of the Myanmar Muslim minority, have travelled by sea to Indonesia's Aceh province over the week.

