Indonesia quake death toll rises

Adek Berry, AFP

Posted at Nov 22 2022 09:13 AM

People salvage items from their damaged house following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Cianjur on Tuesday. At least 162 people were killed after a shallow 5.6 magnitude earthquake rattled Indonesia's main island of Java on November 21, 2022, the governor of the worst-hit province said. 

