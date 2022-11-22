Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Indonesia quake death toll rises Adek Berry, AFP Posted at Nov 22 2022 09:13 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People salvage items from their damaged house following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake in Cianjur on Tuesday. At least 162 people were killed after a shallow 5.6 magnitude earthquake rattled Indonesia's main island of Java on November 21, 2022, the governor of the worst-hit province said. Indonesia earthquake death toll rises to 162; hundreds others injured Read More: Cianjur Indonesia West Java earthquake /business/11/22/22/ph-eyes-to-develop-all-tourism-destinations-dot-chief/sports/11/22/22/alcaraz-nadal-in-historic-1-2-in-final-atp-rankings/life/11/22/22/a-brief-history-of-the-toilet/sports/11/22/22/andy-cruz-training-for-pro-debut-after-leaving-cuba/news/11/22/22/katutubong-sayaw-ng-pilipinas-bumida-sa-hong-kong