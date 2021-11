'New normal' in Vietnam

MULTIMEDIA

People enjoy a night in Vietnam under 'new normal'

Manan Vatsyayana, AFP

People dine at the top of a rooftop restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday. Vietnam, which expects to fully vaccinate all adults against COVID-19 by year's end, has started accepting tourists after shutting its doors in March 2020 due to the pandemic.