Delivery of the World Youth Day cross in Vatican

Vincenzo Pinto, Reuters/Pool

Pope Francis looks on as youth from Panama hand over the World Youth Day cross to their Portuguese peers at the end of Pope Francis' Mass for the feast of Christ the King, as part of World Youth Day, at St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican on Sunday. The World Youth Day cross, also known as Jubilee Cross, Pilgrim Cross, has been carried around the world during the triennial World Youth Day encounter with the Pope since 1984.

Last celebrated in Panama on January 2019, the next World Youth Day will be held in Lisbon, Portugal in 2023.