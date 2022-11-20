Home  >  Overseas

5 killed in LGBTQ club shooting in Colorado

Jason Connolly, AFP

Posted at Nov 21 2022 07:32 AM

Tribute to victims of Colorado LGBTQ club shooting

Bouquets of flowers and a sign reading "Love Over Hate" are left near Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday. At least five people were killed and 18 wounded in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in the US city of Colorado Springs, police said on November 20, 2022. 

