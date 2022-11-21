MULTIMEDIA
Indonesia quake kills over 50 people
Adi Weda, EPA-EFE
Posted at Nov 21 2022 08:51 PM
Rescuers help a victim of the earthquake that hit Cianjur, Indonesia, on Monday. The 5.6 magnitude temblor killed more than 50 people and wounded hundreds of others while rescuers try to reach survivors still trapped under the rubble.
- /video/news/11/21/22/ph-navy-chinese-seized-unidentified-object-off-pag-asa-island
- /video/news/11/21/22/philippines-us-reaffirm-ties-in-kamala-harris-visit
- /news/11/21/22/de-lima-case-colanggo-says-wont-withdraw-testimony
- /news/11/21/22/chinese-mafia-recruiting-pinoys-as-scammers-in-myanmar-hontiveros
- /business/11/21/22/markets-mainly-drop-on-fresh-china-covid-fears