Indonesia quake kills over 50 people

Adi Weda, EPA-EFE

Rescuers help a victim of the earthquake that hit Cianjur, Indonesia, on Monday. The 5.6 magnitude temblor killed more than 50 people and wounded hundreds of others while rescuers try to reach survivors still trapped under the rubble.

