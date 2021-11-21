'Atmospheric river' causes massive flooding in Canada

MULTIMEDIA

'Atmospheric river' brings massive flooding in Canada

A satellite image shows flooded highways and farms near Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada in this image taken on Friday. Canada's westernmost province declared a state of emergency after a phenomenon known as an "atmospheric river" brought a month's worth of rain in two days. The rainfall washed out roads and railways, cutting off Vancouver and the lower mainland region from the rest of the country, and blocking access to some towns entirely.