'Atmospheric river' causes massive flooding in Canada

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA 'Atmospheric river' brings massive flooding in Canada Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters Posted at Nov 21 2021 01:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A satellite image shows flooded highways and farms near Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada in this image taken on Friday. Canada's westernmost province declared a state of emergency after a phenomenon known as an "atmospheric river" brought a month's worth of rain in two days. The rainfall washed out roads and railways, cutting off Vancouver and the lower mainland region from the rest of the country, and blocking access to some towns entirely. 18,000 still stranded by British Columbia flooding, some in remote mountains Read More: Abbotsford British Columbia Canada torrential rains atmospheric river flood flooding Canada flooding Canada flood /entertainment/11/21/21/trina-legaspi-aka-hopia-marries-longtime-boyfriend/news/11/21/21/china-wont-interfere-with-deliveries-to-ayungin-dnd/news/11/21/21/marcos-sara-launch-davao-del-norte-hq-other-2022-aspirants-bare-proposed-programs/entertainment/11/21/21/adeles-concert-launches-digitally-via-discovery/overseas/11/21/21/china-downgrades-diplomatic-ties-with-lithuania