Families reunite in Kherson, Russia

Reunion in Kherson, Russia

Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE

A grandmother and her granddaughter hug each other as they meet at the railway station in Kherson, southern Ukraine, on Saturday. Around 200 people arrived in Kherson by train for the first time since 24 February as Ukraine resumed railway traffic between the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the recently recaptured southern city, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Yaroslav Yanushevich said on Telegram. Ukrainian troops entered Kherson on 11 November after Russian forces had withdrawn from the city.