COVID-19 vaccine boosters approved in US

Spencer Platt, Getty Images via AFP

Posted at Nov 20 2021 12:19 PM

US approves COVID-19 booster shot

A sign at a drug store advertises the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday in New York City. On Friday vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention voted unanimously in recommending COVID-19 booster shots for all adults in the United States six months after they finish their first two doses. 

