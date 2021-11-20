US approves COVID-19 booster shot

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA COVID-19 vaccine boosters approved in US Spencer Platt, Getty Images via AFP Posted at Nov 20 2021 12:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A sign at a drug store advertises the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday in New York City. On Friday vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention voted unanimously in recommending COVID-19 booster shots for all adults in the United States six months after they finish their first two doses. US authorizes COVID-19 boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s Read More: coronavirus COVID19 coronavirus booster shot COVD19 booster shot coronavirus vaccine COVID19 vaccine New York /news/11/20/21/doh-over-2000-health-workers-get-booster-shots/news/11/20/21/ntf-tells-public-to-still-bring-face-shields-when-out/news/11/20/21/rama-takes-oath-as-new-cebu-city-mayor/overseas/11/20/21/police-fire-warning-shots-in-rotterdam-covid-19-riots/sports/11/20/21/lamelo-ball-hornets-edge-pacers-for-5th-straight-win