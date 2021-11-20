US approves COVID-19 booster shot

MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 vaccine boosters approved in US

Spencer Platt, Getty Images via AFP

A sign at a drug store advertises the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday in New York City. On Friday vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention voted unanimously in recommending COVID-19 booster shots for all adults in the United States six months after they finish their first two doses.