Elsewhere in the world

Jorge Cabrera, Reuters

Posted at Nov 20 2020 11:11 AM

Vehicles are submerged at a plot flooded by the Chamelecon River due to heavy rain caused by Storm Iota, in La Lima, Honduras Thursday. Iota swept through several Central American countries, as the region undergoes its own storm season. 

