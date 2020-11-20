MULTIMEDIA

COVID-19 in New York is spreading again

Brendan McDermid, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Students exit a school following the announcement to close New York City public schools, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to rise in Brooklyn, New York, United States on Thursday. The US death toll from the virus rose to its highest in six months, averaging 1,162, with the total death toll now at 241,704.