Biden signs law to protect America's first responder

Mandel Ngan, AFP

Posted at Nov 19 2021 09:40 AM

Protecting America's frontliners

US President Joe Biden signs a bill to protect America's frontliners during the signing ceremony of Protecting America's First Responders Act of 2021, among other bills, at the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. The new law will improve benefits for those harmed in the line of duty and their families. 

