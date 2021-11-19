Partial lunar eclipse seen over Gifu Castle

MULTIMEDIA

Longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years rises over Japan's Gifu Castle

Kyodo via Reuters

The moon, bathed in red due to the longest partial lunar eclipse in 600 years, is seen over Gifu Castle in Gifu, central Japan on Friday. The celestial show was visible to all of North America, as well as parts of South America, Polynesia, Australia and northeast Asia.