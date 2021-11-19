Partial lunar eclipse seen over Gifu Castle

MULTIMEDIA
Longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years rises over Japan's Gifu Castle
Kyodo via Reuters
Posted at Nov 19 2021 09:57 PM
The moon, bathed in red due to the longest partial lunar eclipse in 600 years, is seen over Gifu Castle in Gifu, central Japan on Friday. The celestial show was visible to all of North America, as well as parts of South America, Polynesia, Australia and northeast Asia.
