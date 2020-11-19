MULTIMEDIA

Hurricane Iota causes massive flooding in Nicaragua

Orlando Sierra, AFP

Aerial view of an area around San Pedro Sula, 240 km north of Tegucigalpa, flooded by the overflowing of the Chamelecon river after the passage of Hurricane Iota, in this photo taken on Wednesday. Storm Iota, which made landfall in Nicaragua as a "catastrophic" Category 5 hurricane Monday, killed at least 30 people as it smashed homes, uprooted trees and swamped roads during its destructive advance across Central America.