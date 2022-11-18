MULTIMEDIA

In Kyiv, no safe space for children

Sergei Supinsky, AFP

This photograph taken on Thursday shows a piece by British street artist Banksy on an anti-tank construction covered with snow at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine. The Ukrainian capital has been under siege since the start of the war with Russia on February 24, 2022.

