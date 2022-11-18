MULTIMEDIA
In Kyiv, no safe space for children
Sergei Supinsky, AFP
Posted at Nov 18 2022 10:06 AM
This photograph taken on Thursday shows a piece by British street artist Banksy on an anti-tank construction covered with snow at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine. The Ukrainian capital has been under siege since the start of the war with Russia on February 24, 2022.
- /business/11/18/22/amazon-confirms-it-has-begun-laying-off-employees
- /entertainment/11/18/22/mutya-zaijian-new-love-team-in-darna
- /video/news/11/18/22/red-cross-says-ready-to-help-decongest-ph-jails
- /entertainment/11/18/22/iza-calzado-honors-husband-ben-wintle-on-his-birthday
- /entertainment/11/18/22/coco-sumabak-sa-recording-para-sa-bagong-pelikula