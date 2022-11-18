Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

In Kyiv, no safe space for children

Sergei Supinsky, AFP

Posted at Nov 18 2022 10:06 AM

In Kyiv, no safe space for children

This photograph taken on Thursday shows a piece by British street artist Banksy on an anti-tank construction covered with snow at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine. The Ukrainian capital has been under siege since the start of the war with Russia on February 24, 2022. 

Read More:  Ukraine   Russia   Kyiv   war   children  