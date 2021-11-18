MULTIMEDIA
1 dead, 3 missing after massive flooding hits British Columbia, Canada
Jesse Winter, Reuters
Posted at Nov 18 2021 11:08 AM
Flooded houses and farms are seen from the top of Sumas Mountain after rainstorms caused flooding and landslides in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada on Wednesday. Authorities have confirmed one death and three missing after torrential rains and mudslides destroyed roads and left several mountain towns isolated, displacing thousands of people in the region.
