MULTIMEDIA
Keeping the barricade
Ye Aung Thu, AFP
Posted at Nov 18 2019 11:14 AM
A protester walks on stairs at the barricaded main entrance of Hong Kong Polytechnic University as other protesters attempt to find safe passage out of campus, in Hung Hom district of Hong Kong on Monday. A large fire burned near an entrance to a besieged Hong Kong campus on November 18 morning after protesters threw Molotov cocktails to fend off a police advance on the university, according to AFP reporters at the scene.
- /news/11/18/19/vp-robredo-assures-duterte-she-wont-leak-drug-war-info
- /sports/11/18/19/ronaldo-scores-99th-portugal-goal-as-holders-seal-euro-2020-spot
- /life/11/18/19/christmas-2019-bos-coffee-planners-are-making-a-comeback
- /business/11/18/19/grab-sets-fresh-commitments-to-address-competition-concerns
- /sports/11/18/19/tennis-murray-will-do-great-job-at-davis-cup-says-british-captain