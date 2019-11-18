MULTIMEDIA

Keeping the barricade

Ye Aung Thu, AFP

Share Save

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A protester walks on stairs at the barricaded main entrance of Hong Kong Polytechnic University as other protesters attempt to find safe passage out of campus, in Hung Hom district of Hong Kong on Monday. A large fire burned near an entrance to a besieged Hong Kong campus on November 18 morning after protesters threw Molotov cocktails to fend off a police advance on the university, according to AFP reporters at the scene.