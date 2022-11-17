MULTIMEDIA
Protesting against APEC Summit in Thailand
Diego Azubel, EPA-EFE
Posted at Nov 17 2022 11:16 PM
Protesters push against Thai riot police shields during a protest against the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, at the Asoke intersection, near the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, the venue of the APEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. Protesters held a rally against APEC as well as against Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as Thailand hosts the summit for economic cooperation, comprising 21 leading member economies to promote free trade in the Asia-Pacific region, from 18 to 19 November 2022.
- /sports/11/17/22/pba-ginebra-continues-chase-for-top-2
- /news/11/17/22/p80-m-worth-of-jewelry-found-inside-plane-lavatory
- /entertainment/11/17/22/45th-gawad-urian-on-the-job-big-night-both-win-best-film
- /news/11/17/22/doh-iaaral-na-gawing-standard-ang-sahod-at-benepisyo-ng-mga-nurse
- /news/11/17/22/students-protest-mandatory-rotc