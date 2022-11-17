MULTIMEDIA

Protesting against APEC Summit in Thailand

Diego Azubel, EPA-EFE

Protesters push against Thai riot police shields during a protest against the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, at the Asoke intersection, near the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, the venue of the APEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. Protesters held a rally against APEC as well as against Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as Thailand hosts the summit for economic cooperation, comprising 21 leading member economies to promote free trade in the Asia-Pacific region, from 18 to 19 November 2022.