Marcos at APEC Leaders' Week

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during the "Intentional Equity in Sustainability" conversation at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Week in San Francisco, California, on November 15, 2023. Marcos is currently in the United States to attend the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting until November 17 and will undertake working visits Los Angeles and Hawaii.

Marcos Jr inaasahang tatalakayin ang mga isyu ng ekonomiya, West PH Sea sa APEC

Marcos Jr. to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris, Canadian PM Trudeau