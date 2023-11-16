MULTIMEDIA

Marcos at APEC Leaders' Week

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during the “Intentional Equity in Sustainability” conversation at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Week in San Francisco, California, on November 15, 2023. Marcos is currently in the United States to attend the 30th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting until November 17 and will undertake working visits Los Angeles and Hawaii.