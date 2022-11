Mega Moon rocket lifts off

MULTIMEDIA

Mega Moon rocket launched

Jim Watson, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Spectators cheer as the Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket lifts off from launch pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday. NASA's Artemis 1 mission is a 25-and-a-half day voyage beyond the far side of the Moon and back. The meticulously choreographed uncrewed flight should yield spectacular images as well as valuable scientific data.