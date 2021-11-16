Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Liverpool hospital blast declared a terrorist incident

Paul Ellis, AFP

Posted at Nov 16 2021 10:19 AM

Deadly blast in Liverpool Hospital

Police forensics officers work outside the Women's Hospital in Liverpool, UK on Monday, the scene of yesterday's taxi explosion. Police in northwest England on Monday said they were treating a deadly blast outside a hospital in Liverpool as a "terrorist incident" involving a homemade bomb that was reportedly foiled by a quick-thinking taxi driver. 

Read More:  Women's Hospital   Liverpool   UK   taxi blast   terrorist attack  