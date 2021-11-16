Deadly blast in Liverpool Hospital

MULTIMEDIA
Liverpool hospital blast declared a terrorist incident
Paul Ellis, AFP
Posted at Nov 16 2021 10:19 AM
Police forensics officers work outside the Women's Hospital in Liverpool, UK on Monday, the scene of yesterday's taxi explosion. Police in northwest England on Monday said they were treating a deadly blast outside a hospital in Liverpool as a "terrorist incident" involving a homemade bomb that was reportedly foiled by a quick-thinking taxi driver.
- /news/11/17/21/health-workers-may-choose-covid-19-booster-shot-doh
- /business/11/17/21/robinsons-to-build-new-mall-in-pagadian-zambo-del-sur
- /news/11/17/21/dolomite-beach-patuloy-na-pinapasyalan-kahit-sarado
- /news/11/17/21/mahigit-p2m-halaga-ng-shabu-nasabat-sa-taguig
- /news/11/17/21/ph-begins-covid-booster-shots-for-health-workers