Austria sets tougher rules for unvaccinated as COVID-19 cases surge
Erwin Scheriau, APA/ AFP
Posted at Nov 16 2021 10:30 AM
An Austrian police officer checks a driver's digital vaccination certificate on a smartphone during a traffic control in Graz, Austria, on Monday, during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Austria became the first EU country on November 15 to impose a lockdown on the unvaccinated and began inoculating children as young as five as the virus strengthens its grip on the continent.
