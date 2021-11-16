MULTIMEDIA

Austria sets tougher rules for unvaccinated as COVID-19 cases surge

Erwin Scheriau, APA/ AFP

An Austrian police officer checks a driver's digital vaccination certificate on a smartphone during a traffic control in Graz, Austria, on Monday, during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Austria became the first EU country on November 15 to impose a lockdown on the unvaccinated and began inoculating children as young as five as the virus strengthens its grip on the continent.