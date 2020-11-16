MULTIMEDIA
'Resilience' in orbit
Joe Skipper, Reuters
Posted at Nov 16 2020 03:04 PM
People watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket "Resilience", topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational NASA commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. on Sunday. The mission includes Michael S. Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Victor J. Glover from the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration,
and Sochi Noguchi from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.
