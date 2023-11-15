MULTIMEDIA

Victims of war

Belal Khaled, AFP

An injured Palestinian woman covered in dust and blood hugs an injured girl child at the hospital following the Israeli bombardment of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. More than 11,000 people have been killed in relentless Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, since the current war erupted after Palestinian militants raided southern Israel on October 7 killing at least 1,200 people, according to official Israeli figures.

