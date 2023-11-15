Clouds over Corsica

MULTIMEDIA

Lenticular clouds over Corsican mountains

Pascal Pochard-Casabianca, AFP

This photograph, taken in Cognocoli-Monticchi on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica on Wednesday shows lenticular clouds above Corsican mountains. Lenticular clouds, also known as lenticularis clouds, develop when the movement of air is obstructed by geographical features or man-made structures, resulting in the formation of eddies or swirling air patterns.