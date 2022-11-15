MULTIMEDIA
Santa Claus opens Christmas post office
Filip Singer, EPA-EFE
Posted at Nov 15 2022 11:43 PM
Santa Claus is surrounded by children as he arrives to open the Christmas post office in the town of Himmelpfort (lit.: Heaven's gate), Germany on Tuesday. Every year, Santa Claus answers thousands of Christmas letters from children around the world at a special post office in the small Brandenburg town of Himmelpfort. The event is organised by Germany's Deutsche Post.
