Santa Claus opens Christmas post office

Filip Singer, EPA-EFE

Santa Claus is surrounded by children as he arrives to open the Christmas post office in the town of Himmelpfort (lit.: Heaven's gate), Germany on Tuesday. Every year, Santa Claus answers thousands of Christmas letters from children around the world at a special post office in the small Brandenburg town of Himmelpfort. The event is organised by Germany's Deutsche Post.