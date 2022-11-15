G20 leaders meet in Bali

MULTIMEDIA

When G20 leaders meet

Kevin Lamarque, AFP/Pool

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet each other during the first working session of the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Tuesday. The Group of Twenty (G20), which represents the world’s largest economies, is set discuss post pandemic scenarios and economic recovery amid rising inflation globally.