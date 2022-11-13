Istanbul blast kills at least 6

MULTIMEDIA

At least 6 killed, dozens injured in Istanbul blast

Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The crime scene investigation team works as Turkish policemen try to secure the area after an explosion at Istiklal Street in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday. According to governor Ali Yerlikaya, 6 people were killed and at least 53 people wounded in an explosion that occurred at roughly 4.20 p.m. local time.