At least 6 killed, dozens injured in Istanbul blast

Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE

Posted at Nov 14 2022 06:59 AM

Istanbul blast kills at least 6

The crime scene investigation team works as Turkish policemen try to secure the area after an explosion at Istiklal Street in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday. According to governor Ali Yerlikaya, 6 people were killed and at least 53 people wounded in an explosion that occurred at roughly 4.20 p.m. local time. 

