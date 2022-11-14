MULTIMEDIA

Biden, Xi meet at G20 Summit

Saul Loeb, AFP

US President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on Monday. The two largest economies in the world are meeting with the rest of the Group of 20, composed of most of the world's largest economies, including both industrialized and developing nations.