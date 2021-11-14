Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Venezuela attempts to capture 'largest orchestra' record in the world

Federico Parra, AFP

Posted at Nov 14 2021 11:33 AM

Venezuela gathers musicians for Guinness Record

Members of the National System of Orchestras of Venezuela play during an attempt to enter the Guinness Book of Records for the largest orchestra in the world, at the Military Academy of the Bolivarian Army in Fuerte Tiuna Military Complex, in Caracas, on Saturday. At least 12,000 musicians participated in the event.

Read More:  National System of Orchestras of Venezuela   Guinness Book of Records   largest orchestra in the world   Guinness   Guinness record   world record  