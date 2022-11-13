Home  >  Overseas

Celebrating love and freedom with liberation of Kherson

Oleksandr Gimanov, AFP

Posted at Nov 13 2022 11:57 AM

Ukraine celebrates liberation of Kherson

Newlyweds, holding Ukrainian flag, kiss as they celebrate the liberation of their native town in front of The Odessa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre in Odessa, on Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared Kherson "ours" after Russia withdrew troops from the city, which the US hailed on Nov. 12, 2022 as an "extraordinary victory".

