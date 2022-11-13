Ukraine celebrates liberation of Kherson

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Celebrating love and freedom with liberation of Kherson Oleksandr Gimanov, AFP Posted at Nov 13 2022 11:57 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Newlyweds, holding Ukrainian flag, kiss as they celebrate the liberation of their native town in front of The Odessa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre in Odessa, on Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared Kherson "ours" after Russia withdrew troops from the city, which the US hailed on Nov. 12, 2022 as an "extraordinary victory". Ukraine cautious as Russia orders troops out of Kherson Read More: Ukraine Kherson Odessa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre Kherson Ukraine Russia Russian invasion invasion of Ukraine Russia Ukraine conflict Russia Ukraine conflict Russia Ukraine crisis international relations foreign relations /entertainment/11/13/22/itzy-adds-2nd-show-to-manila-visit-in-january/sports/11/13/22/nba-tatum-leads-celtics-past-pistons/sports/11/13/22/uaap-chess-adamson-women-down-up-to-open-campaign/entertainment/11/13/22/iza-calzado-remembers-father-on-his-death-anniversary/sports/11/13/22/uaap-chess-ust-up-men-off-to-winning-start