Carnival season back in Cologne, Germany

Carnival season opens in Cologne, Germany with COVID-19 restrictions

Ina Fassbender, AFP

Revellers celebrate the start of the Carnival season in Cologne, western Germany, on Thursday. Due to the tense COVID-19 situation, the city of Cologne has introduced the 2G rule at the Altstadt carnival hotspots which means only proven vaccinated and recovered people can celebrate at carnival events and parties in pubs and in the restricted zones in the old town.