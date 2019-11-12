Home  >  Overseas

LOOK: NASA captures Mercury in transit

NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory via AP

Posted at Nov 12 2019 08:28 AM

This still image from video issued by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory shows Mercury as it passes between Earth and the sun on Monday. The solar system's smallest, innermost planet resembles a tiny black dot during the transit, which began at 7:35 a.m. EST (1205 UTC). 

