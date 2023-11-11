Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Japan's Self-Defense Force holds air review ceremony

Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE

Posted at Nov 11 2023 02:07 PM

Japan's Self-Defense Force holds air review ceremony

A media member films the annual air review ceremony at the Air Self-Defense Force's Iruma Air Base in Sayama, Japan, on Saturday. During the ceremony Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed concerns about increasing military activities by China, North Korea and Russia around Japan. 

Read More:  Japan   Self-Defense Forces   Japan Self-Defense Forces   air review  