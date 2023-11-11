Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Japan's Self-Defense Force holds air review ceremony Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE Posted at Nov 11 2023 02:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A media member films the annual air review ceremony at the Air Self-Defense Force's Iruma Air Base in Sayama, Japan, on Saturday. During the ceremony Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed concerns about increasing military activities by China, North Korea and Russia around Japan. Philippines, Japan agree to start negotiation on ‘VFA-like’ military agreement A quick look at PH's defense cooperation deal with Japan Read More: Japan Self-Defense Forces Japan Self-Defense Forces air review /sports/11/11/23/chery-tiggo-bucks-slow-start-to-outlast-pldt-in-four/business/11/11/23/chinas-singles-day-shopping-bonanza-loses-luster/sports/11/11/23/pba-tnt-escapes-upset-axe-foils-converge-in-ot/sports/11/11/23/doubters-continue-to-fuel-baclaan-final-4-bound-nu/video/life/11/11/23/ilang-christmas-attractions-nagbukas-na