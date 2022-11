Marcos at ASEAN Summit

MULTIMEDIA

Marcos attends ASEAN Summits

Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP

Viber

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (from left to right), Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, Laos' Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and Malaysia's lower house speaker Azhar Azizan Harun wave on stage during the opening ceremony of the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits in Phnom Penh on Friday.