Advocates call for Climate Justice at COP27

Activists protest, demanding climate justice and human rights during the COP27 UN Climate Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Thursday. The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), which runs from Nov. 6 to 18, is expected to host one of the largest number of participants in the annual global climate conference as over 40,000 estimated attendees, including heads of states and governments, civil society, media and other relevant stakeholders are set to attend.