Praying amidst Yamuna’s polluted water

Adnan Abidi, Reuters

A Hindu couple worships the Sun god as they stand amidst the foam covering the polluted Yamuna river during the Hindu religious festival of Chhath Puja in New Delhi, India, Wednesday. The Yamuna River, considered to be one of the holiest river to Hindus, is among the most polluted rivers in the world according to reports.