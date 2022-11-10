Bringing aid to Ukraine

MULTIMEDIA

Bringing aid to war-torn Ukraine

Sergey Kozlov, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Red Cross workers move medical supplies by boat across a reservoir next to a bridge that was destroyed by shelling in the settlement of Staryi Saltiv, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, on Wednesday. A counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces led to the withdrawal of Russian troops who occupied territory in the northeast of the country. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis.