US holds midterm elections

Shawn Thew, EPA-EFE

A voter fills out her ballot at the Fairfax County Government Center polling location in Fairfax, Virginia, USA on Tuesday. The US midterm elections are held every four years at the midpoint of each presidential term and this year include elections for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate and 36 of the 50 state governors as well as numerous other local seats and ballot issues.

