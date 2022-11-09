They still use caning in Aceh

MULTIMEDIA

They still use caning by law in Aceh, Indonesia

Hotli Simanjuntak, EPA-EFE

An executor from the Sharia Police known as Algojo (right) prepares to flog a woman for violating the sharia law, in Banda Aceh, Indonesia on Wednesday. Four people received a caning punishment from 15 up to 30 lashes for breaking sharia law due to gambling and having sex outside marriage. Aceh is the only province in Indonesia that implements the sharia law and considers lesbian, gay, bisexual relationships and sex outside of marriage as violations of the law.

